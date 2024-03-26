Chicago weather: A quick cold snap tonight and Wednesday

TechCrunch

Updated at 1.30pm IST, March 21: India's Supreme Court has put the gazette notification on hold until petitions challenging it have been resolved. In India, a government-run agency will now monitor and undertake fact-checking for government related matters on social media even as tech giants expressed grave concerns about it last year. The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Wednesday wrote in a gazette notification that it is amending the IT Rules 2021 to cement into law the proposal to make the fact checking unit of Press Information Bureau the dedicated arbiter of truth for New Delhi matters.