Chicago suburb named 'safest and most affordable' city in US, survey finds

CHICAGO - A Chicago suburb has been named the safest and most affordable city in the United States, according to a new survey.

The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, ranked the top 50 cities across the U.S. for safety and cost of living.

Elgin took the number one spot on the list, while Joliet ranked 17th.

Here are the top cities that made the list:

1. Elgin, Illinois

Median household income: $85,998

Household average mortgage cost: $1,840

Total monthly cost of living: $4,008

Property crimes: 851

Violent crimes: 215

Homes stand at the Toll Brothers Inc. Bowes Creek Country Club community in this aerial photograph taken over Elgin, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

2. Cary, North Carolina

3. Gilbert, Arizona

4. League City, Texas

5. Rochester, Minnesota

6. Sugar Land, Texas

7. Pearland, Texas

8. Meridian, Idaho

9. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

10. Olathe, Kansas

17. Joliet, Illinois

Median household income: $84,971

Household average mortgage cost: $1,427

Total monthly cost of living: $3,572

Property crimes: 1,534

Violent crimes: 770

To compile the list, the survey looked at data from several sources, including the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling's BestPlaces, the Livability Index, FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

To see the full study by GoBankingRates, click HERE.