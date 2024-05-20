Chicago Severe Storm Risk for Monday-Tuesday

We’re looking at a Slight Risk areawide…

From the National Weather Service:

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated to move through the area on Monday afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds posing the primary threat. However, instances of damaging hail are also possible.

Severe Weather Threat Persists in Central U.S.; Critical Fire Weather in New Mexico

Severe thunderstorms are expected to remain likely across the Central Plains into the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorm activity may also develop in parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley extending to Lower Michigan by Monday afternoon. Additionally, gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions on Monday across western New Mexico and into southeastern Arizona.

Fire Weather Outlook

Risk Area (sq. mi.) Area Pop. Some Larger Population Centers in Risk Area Critical 46,491 1,394,084 El Paso, TX…Las Cruces, NM…South Valley, NM…Alamogordo, NM…Socorro, TX…

