Chicago school board candidates tops off at 47 candidates across 10 districts

On Monday, the filing deadline, the total number of candidates for Chicago’s first school board election in November capped off at 47.

Most candidates—a diverse mix of parents, educators, community activists, and even a performance artist —gathered support and cultivated their campaigns months ahead of the filing deadline despite the many questions lingering about the multi-year transition and how the new 21-member board will govern. They have until July 15 to disclose their campaign contributions, which can indicate the race’s competitiveness alongside the number of candidates on each district’s ballot.

The Chicago Board of Education currently comprises seven board members appointed by the mayor. But earlier this year, state legislators settled on the formal transition from the current seven-member appointed board to the new, hybrid elected model.

Chicago residents, divided into 10 districts, will vote in the Nov. 5 general election for board members to take office next year. After the election, Mayor Brandon Johnson will appoint a board president and 10 additional board members from smaller subdistricts, for a total of 11 board members chosen by the mayor.

In 2026, Chicagoans will elect all 21 members for four-year terms.

Vying for one of 10 board seats, candidates began submitting their petitions on June 17 for the Nov. 5 general election. In addition to collecting 1,000 signatures from their district’s residents, candidates filed paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections, including documents declaring their intent to run. They also had to provide documents stating their economic interests with the Cook County clerk’s office.

Bever said the election board will consider

“Every district currently has at least three candidates, which is a good thing to see for democracy,” said Max Bever, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections. “We urge voters to start researching the candidates within their districts to be ready to vote by Election Day this upcoming November 5th,” he said.

These are the candidates running in each district, based on records obtained from the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Chicago Board of Elections.

Voting by mail starts Aug. 7, and early voting begins on Sept. 26.

Chicago residents can find their district by looking up their addresses here.

1st District

Jennifer Custer

Charles (Chuck) Hernandez

Michelle N. Pierre

2nd District

Ebony L. DeBerry

Kate Doyle

Daniel Steven Kleinman

Margaret “Maggie” Cullerton Hooper

Bruce Leon

3rd District

Carlos A. Rivas, Jr.

Jason C. Dones

Kirk J. Ortiz

4th District

Kimberly Brown

Karen Zaccor

Ellen Rosenfeld

Thomas Day

Andrew A. Davis

Carmen Gioiosa

5th District

Anthony Hargrove

Aaron “Jitu” Brown

Jousef M. Shkoukani

Kernetha Jones

Michilla “Kyla” Blaise

6th District

Jessica Biggs

Anusha Thotakura

Brenda I. Delgado

Danielle J. Wallce

Andre Smith

7th District

Yesenia Lopez

Felipe “Phil” Luna Jr.

Jesus Ayala Jr.

Eva A. Villalobos

Raquel Don

8th District

Angel Gutierrez

Felix Ponce

Darius Dee Nix

9th District

Brittany Bailey Preston

Therese Boyle

Lanetta M. Thomas

Miquel Lewis

La’Mont Raymond Williams

10th District

Adam Parrott-Sheffer

Che “Rhymefest” Smith

Karin Norington-Reaves

Robert Jones

Nathaniel “Nate” Ward

Rosita Chatonda

James M. Walton Jr.