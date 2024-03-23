East Chicago Health Dept. reports 'possible mass exposure' of measles
The Chicago Department of Public Health reported two more measles cases in the city on Friday.
The Chicago Department of Public Health reported two more measles cases in the city on Friday.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
Auburn had numerous chances in the final 30 seconds.
Go ahead, tumble, trip and pratfall your way through life — your iPhone will emerge unscathed, thanks to this case.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
The Open Sky Secured Visa doesn't require a credit check, but you are required to put down a deposit and pay an annual fee.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
Former President Trump stands to gain billions in stock shares in a merger announced Friday of his social media company and a shell company.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
Two senators are asking the office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify the contents of intelligence briefings about TikTok and ByteDance,
Johnson will not necessarily lose his job as a result of Greene’s resolution. But the threat is real.
How will the G League Ignite's disappointing final season impact their draft-eligible players?
With 32 hours of playback time and top-notch sound, these will instantly become your best ... buds.
The baby 2025 Nissan Kicks crossover is growing up. This time around, it's getting all-wheel drive and a bigger engine.