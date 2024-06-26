Chicago reaches deal with protest organizers ahead of DNC

CHICAGO — City officials this week reached a deal with protest organizers that will allow demonstrators to march along Michigan Avenue, adjacent to Grant Park, before the kickoff of the Democratic National Convention in August.

The ACLU of Illinois filed a federal lawsuit against the city last month on behalf of a coalition of LGBTQ+ and abortion rights groups, “Bodies Against Unjust Laws,” that sought a protest permit during the DNC. Wednesday, the ACLU announced the coalition was granted a permit to march south along Michigan Avenue from Wacker Drive to the statue of Union Army Gen. John Logan near 9th Street.

The march is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 18, the day before DNC activities begin in earnest.

“We are pleased that our demands for comprehensive and inclusive health care policies that affirm the needs of trans & queer people will be within sight and sound of people on and around Michigan Avenue,” Kristi Keorkunian, of Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, said in a statement Wednesday. “Delegates and others gathering for the DNC need to hear this message — not just around the convention but every day.”

The Logan statue, which sits at the top of a hill across the street from the Hilton Chicago hotel, was the site of the violent clashes between Chicago police officers and demonstrators during the 1968 DNC.

“This matter continues to be the subject of ongoing litigation, and the city has no comment,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to descend upon Chicago while the DNC is held between Aug. 19-22, with the convention’s official events to be held at the United Center and McCormick Place.

Earlier this month, a separate group of organizers said Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration planned to offer another protest route closer to the United Center. That route, which has not been unveiled, will be accessible to multiple protest groups that have applied for permits, a city attorney previously said.

