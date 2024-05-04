Chicago police seek man who dragged woman into alley, attempted to sexually abuse her

CHICAGO - Chicago police have released photos of a man who allegedly attempted to sexually abuse a woman in the West Town neighborhood last month.

On Apr. 14, police said a 35-year-old woman was walking north on Carpenter Street near Randolph Street when the man walked up behind her. He grabbed the woman by her waist and put his hands over her mouth, a community alert from police said.

He then dragged the victim into an alley where she was able to bite him on his index finger, causing him to throw her to the ground, officials said.

(Chicago police)

He then ran south on Carpenter Street before turning east on Randolph Street.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 35-years-old, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a white and green windbreaker.

On Saturday, police released surveillance photos of the man who was seen following the victim and have asked anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8200. Tips can also be left anonymously by clicking here.