Chicago police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Georgina Casa Mayor, who goes by Gina, is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 2800 block of West Cullom Avenue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.

