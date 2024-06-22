Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in killing of retired Officer Larry Neuman

Chicago police released video footage Saturday of two people wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of retired CPD officer Larry Neuman in Garfield Park.

The footage, seemingly from an outdoor security camera, shows two Black men between 16 to 21-years-old walking in an alley. One suspect is wearing a black hoodie and Jordan shoes, while the other is wearing a black Adidas hoodie and Jordan shoes, police said.

Neuman, 73, was shot in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street around 11:30 a.m. near his home late Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Neuman had worked as an explosives technician with the police department, spending his entire career safeguarding our city,” according to police Superintendent Larry Snelling. Snelling also said Neuman worked as a reverend in retirement and spoke out against violent crime.

Police asked that anyone with information about the suspects call Area 4 Detectives at (312) 746-8252.

