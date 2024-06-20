Chicago police officer hit by car during arrest attempt; suspect apprehended

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene in Woodlawn as the officer tried to place the driver into custody Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Chicago Police Department, officers were responding to a disturbance in the area of the 6400 block of South Ingleside around 8:40 p.m. when they seemingly spotted the alleged suspect, who was in a vehicle.

CPD said an officer tried to take the suspect into custody and when the suspect drove away, he hit the officer in the process.

After a short pursuit, Chicago police were able to take the suspect into custody and a handgun was recovered during the investigation.

Police said the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and was taken to a local hospital for observation.

No other information is available at this time.

