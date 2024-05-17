Chicago police officer dies in apparent suicide, authorities say

A Chicago police officer died Thursday afternoon in an apparent suicide on the Near West Side, authorities confirmed.

The 29-year-old officer, whose identity wasn’t released, was found about 2:30 p.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

At least 29 Chicago police officers have died by suicide since 2018, according to the first responder nonprofit, First H.E.L.P.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.