Chicago police look for suspect who shot man in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO — A man is recovering after he was shot overnight on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The brother of the 22-year-old man who was shot Thursday morning near Eastwood and Austin said he is out of the hospital and expected to recover after he was hit in the leg early this morning.

While police only mentioned they are looking for the suspect who shot him, family members said there were multiple people involved and it appears they were caught doing something they shouldn’t have been.

“Something as little as a catalytic converter being stolen turned into a whole shootout,” the victim’s brother said.

Detectives said they believe the person who fired the shots left the area in a white sedan.

The bullets from the shootout left behind a path of damage and a man who was the victim of what his brother said was a senseless shooting.

“Right when he opens the back door to the gangway, they just started spraying and after that, he realized he was hit,” his brother said.

The man, who asked WGN-TV not to identify him for his family’s safety, said they could hear people outside in the early morning hours.

One of the residents went to check on it and saw what they believed to be a catalytic converter theft in progress.

“All I know is that when he came out, opened the door on them and told them, ‘We’re gonna call the cops, you guys should probably get out of here,'” his brother said.

The attempt to scare off what he says were multiple suspects failed. One of them allegedly even flashed a gun.

“Nothing happened, they were still doing their thing,” he said.

When his brother heard the commotion, he said he stepped outside to see what was going on.

The door was barely open before the barrage of gunfire came toward him.

The bullets hit him, the house, items on the porch and landed in their yard.

“It’s trauma,” his brother said. “To him, he’s always going to look behind his back now and take everything a different way. Because you know, he’s never been shot before, he’s never been in a gunfight, he’s never used a weapon.”

The man says his brother was hit in the leg, but despite everything, is in good spirits.

Their bigger concern is the potential for how bad this could have been.

“The house across from the alley, there’s one of the windows has a bullet hole in it,” his brother said. “A stray bullet could have killed somebody walking.”

A man living in the home said he has young kids, including one who was sleeping right above the window the bullet flew through.

It wasn’t until hours later they realized not only their garage had been hit, but so had their home.

The bullet was lodged in a cabinet and all happened out of view from where the shots were allegedly fired from.

“It does bring high alert to the neighborhood,” his brother said. “Everybody heard what’s going on, everybody saw what’s happening. It just makes our neighborhood look bad, you know?”

The man said he knows anything can happen anywhere, but this hits too close to home in far more ways than one.

“It’s not just us, we’re just lucky to have us with him right now,” his brother said.

No arrests have been yet in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Area Five detectives are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call them.

