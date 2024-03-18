Chicago police investigate deadly shooting in Irving Park

CHICAGO — A man is dead after a shooting on the Northwest Side on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue in Irving Park.

According to police, the victim, a 25-year-old man, was on a front porch in the area, when two people approached on foot and opened fire in his direction.

Officers say the man suffered five gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where later died from his injuries.

The two people who opened fire fled on foot before they got into a white SUV and fled the scene.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities say no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.