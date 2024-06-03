Chicago police investigate antisemitic flyers left at alderman’s office

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after an alderperson says antisemitic flyers were left at her West Ridge office on the city’s Northwest Side.

50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein said the flyers were in reference to the war between Israel and Hamas. She called it a targeted attack on her as a Jewish woman, who represents the largest Orthodox Jewish community in the city.

“I feel like this was a personal, antisemitic hate incident,” Silverstein said.

Silverstein is the only Jewish member of Chicago City Council. She is also a very outspoken supporter of Israel.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, police said cameras captured possibly two people putting up a display outside of the alderman’s office on West Devon Avenue.

“It said ‘Free Gaza.’ It said ‘shame on you, Debra,'” Silverstein said.

The largest poster made reference to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl who was killed on January 29 by Israel Defense Forces when she and her family were fleeing the fighting in Gaza.

On January 31, Silverstein was one of 23 council members to vote against a city council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Mayor Brandon Johnson cast the tiebreaking vote that ultimately passed the measure.

While no threats were made in this latest incident overnight, the alderman says it is endemic in what Jewish Americans are facing today.

“This is a very large Orthodox Jewish community and I am the only alderman, the only Jewish alderman. There were 23 of us that voted against the ceasefire, and yet my office is the one that was hit by this vandalism. So I feel like it was antisemitism,” Silverstein said.

Chicago police said the surveillance video will not be released publicaly while their investigation continues.

