Chicago Police Say Foul Play Is Suspected in the Disappearance of a Pregnant 26-Year-Old Postal Worker

Surveillance footage of Coles on Oct. 2 shows her dressed in her work clothes not far from her home just hours before she was reported missing.

Chicago Police say they believe foul play is involved in the disappearance of a pregnant postal worker who was last seen near her home two weeks ago.

Kierra Coles, 26, was last spotted near her South Side home hours before she went missing on Oct. 2, authorities said. Surveillance footage from that day shows Coles dressed in her postal service work clothes not far from her home just hours before she was reported missing, according to authorities. A U.S. Post Office spokesperson told WGN-TV in Chicago that Coles called in sick the morning of her disappearance. USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said Coles, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, is three months pregnant with her first child.

United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement branch of the U.S. Post Office, is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Postal Employee Kierra Coles is reported missing and was last seen on October 2, 2018. If you have information regarding Kierra's whereabouts, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. There is a reward for up to $25,000. pic.twitter.com/uLdN8iEtNu — USPIS - Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) October 15, 2018

Police describe Coles as a black female with a medium complexion, 5-foot, 4-inches tall and 125 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Cole also has a heart tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo that reads “lucky libra” on her back, police said.

Police said Kierra’s car was left parked in front of her home and no suspects have been named in connection to her disappearance.

#ChicagoPolice Special Victim's Unit urges anyone w/ info on the disappearance of @USPS worker Kierra Coles who was last seen in area of 82nd & Coles to call at 312-747-8274. She went missing on Oct 2nd & has yet to be located. Send info anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/oaIqRsS2vM — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 16, 2018

Since her disappearance Kierra’s family have been doing all they can to get the word out and find their daughter.

“I miss the smile on her face. If anybody knows anything, please, call in. Let us know,” her father, Joseph Coles, told WLS. Joseph Coles has also been seen going door to door passing out missing fliers.

Joseph Coles, the father of missing 26-year-old pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles, goes door to door passing out fliers in the Chatham neighborhood with community activist Andrew Holmes. Coles says his daughter is a loving, funny woman who loves her family. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vOvoN5DmYR — Isabelle Muñoz (@belle0395) October 14, 2018

Her mother, Karen Phillips, spoke to a local radio station about the investigation. “The postal inspector, he has been calling and checking in saying, ‘We are doing all we can. There’s things that we can’t tell you right now, but we’re doing all we can,’” she said. “I’m just guessing they just want to have facts together, they don’t want to give me bits and pieces.”