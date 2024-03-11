Chicago Police Department squad car hit by gunfire on city’s South Side
A squad care was struck by gunfire when shots were fired in the direction of Chicago police officers overnight on the city's South Side. According to police, officers assigned to the 5th District were driving in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, in the Chatham neighborhood, just before 3 a.m. Monday when shots were fired in their direction, hitting the rear window of their marked squad car.