Chicago police chief's son to donate kidney to father: media

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The 25-year-old son of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is donating one of his kidneys to his father in a life-saving transplant surgery on Wednesday, local media reported.

Daniel Johnson agreed to be his 57-year-old father's donor when he learned his own kidney was a match, the Chicago Tribune said. The simultaneous surgeries will take place at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, media reported.

"I just feel like no one's going to take care of my parents the way I would," the younger Johnson told the Tribune. "So if you want something done right, you do it yourself."

After nearly fainting in January, the police superintendent said he suffers from a chronic kidney ailment that requires a transplant. He expected to return to work following the surgery.

The elder Johnson told reporters at the time that the light-headedness he felt during an earlier news conference was the result of taking blood pressure medication on an empty stomach.

Video of the incident showed Johnson, standing alongside Mayor Rahm Emanuel, begin to stagger as Emanuel asked if he was OK. The news conference ended abruptly and Johnson was helped to a chair.

Johnson later told media his dizziness was unrelated to glomerulonephritis, a kidney disorder he said he was first diagnosed with 32 years ago when he underwent medical tests as a police recruit.

Johnson said he had managed the disease without medication and without it affecting his ability to lead a normal life, but he had reached the point where a kidney transplant was necessary.





