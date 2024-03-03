2024 Chicago Polar Plunge raises $2M for Special Olympics
Thousands showed up at Lake Michigan Sunday to plunge into the water to help raise over $2 million for Special Olympics Chicago.
Thousands showed up at Lake Michigan Sunday to plunge into the water to help raise over $2 million for Special Olympics Chicago.
Caitlin Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Lee, Gloria Vanderbilt and more: Here's the skinny on saving up to 75%.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.
A 1974 Ford 3/4-ton F-250 pickup with big-block V8 and manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Former President Donald Trump's victories in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday give him momentum for Super Tuesday, although the caucus votes featured limited participation.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Someone stole my identity — and $11,300. What I discovered is that the many steps we take to protect our personal data don’t always work.
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.