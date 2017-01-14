Chicago pledges improvements after scathing police report

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are pledging to revamp the city Police Department following a scathing federal report, but a change in presidential administrations could spell uncertainty for the critical next step in the process: negotiating a court-enforceable improvement plan with the Justice Department.

A report released Friday in the final days of Attorney General Loretta Lynch's tenure found that police in the nation's second-largest department had violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, including the frequent use of excessive force, shooting at people who did not pose imminent threats and using stun guns on others only because they refused to follow commands.

The report was the culmination of a yearlong investigation, one of about two dozen civil rights probes of local law enforcement agencies undertaken by President Barack Obama's Justice Department.

The findings come just a week before Donald Trump is sworn in as president, marking a change from a Democratic White House that has strongly backed the review process to a Republican one that has expressed far less support for federally mandated overhauls of troubled police agencies.

The Justice Department began investigating the police force in December 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing a white officer shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was hit 16 times as he held a small folded knife while walking away from police. The video of the 2014 shooting, which the city fought to keep secret, inspired large protests and cost the city's police superintendent his job.

The report's conclusions were unsparing, blaming "systemic deficiencies" within the department and the city, including insufficient training and a failure to hold bad officers accountable for misconduct. Officers endangered civilians, caused avoidable injuries and deaths, and eroded community trust that is "the cornerstone of public safety," said Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division.

The federal government's recommendations follow an especially bloody year on Chicago streets. The city logged 762 homicides in 2016, the highest tally in 20 years and more than the combined total of the two largest U.S. cities — New York and Los Angeles.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the results of the investigation were "sobering" and pledged to make changes beyond those the city already has adopted, including de-escalation training and stricter use-of-force policies. Federal authorities and city officials have signed an agreement that offers a broad outline for reform, including commitments to improved transparency, training and accountability for bad officers. The Justice Department and the city will negotiate a final settlement to be enforced by the courts.

Attorney General Lynch said the report lays "the groundwork for the difficult but necessary work of building a stronger, safer, and more united Chicago for all who call it home."

She was pressed to address questions about the fate of the investigation under the Trump administration, and insisted that talks between Chicago and the federal government about police reforms would continue regardless "of who is at the top of the Justice Department."

The Justice Department has opened 25 investigations in the last eight years, including into police in Cleveland, Albuquerque and Ferguson, Missouri. Many of them have ended with consent decrees, which are submitted in court and commit an agency to major changes. Officials have moved quickly to resolve major cases before the end of the administration, reaching a consent decree with Baltimore on Thursday. They've yet to announce conclusions in a handful of investigations.

At his confirmation hearing this week, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is Trump's pick for attorney general, expressed ambivalence about the federal review process. He said he was concerned that broad investigations of police departments risk smearing an entire agency and harming officer morale.

Jonathan Smith, a former Justice Department civil rights attorney who oversaw investigations into police forces, said it's logical for the department to want to conclude the investigation before a new administration comes in, regardless of the party. He said he expected a consent decree to be reached given the connection between the violence in Chicago, which has attracted Trump's attention, and the Police Department's troubles.