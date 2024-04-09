Chicago officer charged with sexual misconduct while on duty

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexual misconduct while on duty.

Stephan Shaw, 32, appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he inappropriately touched a woman who had been arrested for shoplifting on Michigan Avenue while she was in custody at the 18th District Police Station in May of 2023.

According to court documents, Shaw approached the holding cell multiple times and “asked a series of sexually suggestive questions and made sexually suggestive comments.” He is also accused of touching her inappropriately while she was handcuffed and forcing her to touch him.

The woman filed a lawsuit in July of 2023.

Shaw’s charges come after an investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

He has been relieved of duty.

He is due in court again later this month.

