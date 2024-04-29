Chicago mayor backs out of fallen officer's funeral — here's why

CHICAGO - Mayor Brandon Johnson was notably absent from the funeral for fallen Chicago police officer Luis Huesca on Monday after he previously committed to attend.

Huesca, who was shot and killed in Gage Park on Apr. 21 while he was on his way home from work, was two days shy of his 31st birthday and had been with the department for six years.

Johnson told the media on Sunday night he would be at Huesca's service at St. Rita Catholic of Cascia Shrine Chapel, but abruptly canceled his plans Monday morning after Huesca's family allegedly asked him to stay away.

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, whose brother is on the police force, tweeted "last night at Ofc. Huesca's visitation, his grief stricken mother asked Rep. Angelica Guerrero Cuellar and me to please tell Chicago's Mayor he was unwelcome at her son's funeral. We both called him before 10pm asking he please honor her wishes."

Last night at Ofc. Huesca's visitation, his grief stricken mother asked @RepAGC (Rep. Angelica Guerrero Cuellar) & me to please tell @ChicagosMayor he was unwelcome at her son's funeral. We both called him before 10pm asking he please honor her wishes. This went out at 10:35pm. pic.twitter.com/yN3pSGlKvK — Susana A. Mendoza ☮️ (@susanamendoza10) April 29, 2024

The mayor sent an updated statement Monday morning which said he would not be there.

"We continue to send our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Officer Luis Huesca as they heal from the loss of their beloved son, nephew, brother and friend," Johnson said. "As mayor, I vow to continue supporting our police and first responders, uniting our city and remaining committed to working with everyone towards building a better, stronger, safer Chicago."

"My heart is with the Huesca family today. God bless them and God bless the City of Chicago."

Mendoza responded to Johnson's statement, saying she was "heartened to hear that [Johnson] is respecting the Huesca family's wishes."

It's the first time in recent memory a sitting mayor has been asked not to attend the funeral of a fallen service member.

Many police officers turned their backs on former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she visited Ella French's partner Carlos Yanez at the hospital in 2021. But Lightfoot still attended French's funeral.