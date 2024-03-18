Chicago man killed in I-94 shooting, rollover crash in South Holland remembered as good father, life of the party

The family of 50-year-old Chicago resident Eric Satterwhite, who died Saturday on Interstate 94 in South Holland, remembered him Monday as an excellent father and life of the party.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Satterwhite, of the 10100 block of South Sangamon Street, died of a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to a call of a rollover crash at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-94 near 170th Street.

Officers found Satterwhite suffered gunshot wounds and he was taken to UChicago Medicine Ingalls hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nakia Satterwhite, his daughter, said in a statement she loved her dad, and that they talked several times a day. They would always laugh with each other when they talked, she said.

Her father enjoyed birthday parties and spending time with his family, friends and his Simeon Career Academy alumni, Nakia said.

Eric Satterwhite was a hard worker who provided for his wife, four children, three step daughters and his grandchildren, his daughter said, and he always gave guidance to his many nieces and nephews.

When her brother was fatally shot in 2010, Nakia said her father was her rock that comforted and talked to her through that difficult time.

“My dad was one of the good guys,” Nakia said. “We are crushed by this tragic incident and pray that justice prevails. I will forever miss him because I was daddy’s little girl.”

Illinois State Police spokeswoman Trooper Genelle Jones said Monday the car crash and the shooting are still under investigation.

