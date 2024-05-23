A Chicago man has been found guilty of murder in the 2020 death of a Rockford man

A 19-year-old Chicago man faces up to 40 years in prison for murder after a jury trial this week at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

The Chicago Police Department arrested Antwain D. Storey on May 14, 2021. Storey was 16 at the time. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office charged him with first-degree murder in the Dec. 20, 2020 shooting death of Bennie Johnson, 29, of Rockford.

According to the State's Attorney's office, Johnson's roommate told jurors that he was taking out the trash shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 20, 2020, at the apartment he shared with Johnson in 1000 block of Broadway when he saw Johnson run down the outside stairs and he saw Storey shoot Johnson.

More: 16-year-old from Chicago to be tried as an adult in fatal shooting of Rockford man

The roommate went on to say that he then saw Storey flee in a vehicle that found later with the victim's blood on the outside. The vehicle was registered to Storey's mother.

First-degree murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison in Illinois, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. The charge also carries an additional term of 25 years to natural life because a gun was fired in the commission of the crime. But because Storey was a juvenile at the time of Johnson's death, his maximum sentence is 40 years in prison.

Storey is scheduled to be back in court before Associate Judge Debra Schafer at 9 a.m. June 28., 2024.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Chicago man found guilty of murder in shooting death of Rockford man