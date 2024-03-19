Chicago man charged for trying to film woman under Highland Target fitting room door: records

A Chicago man faces charges after allegedly trying to film a woman under a fitting room door.

Enrique G. Fernandez, 35, was charged Friday with voyeurism, a Level 6 felony and one misdemeanor.

He is not currently in custody and is ordered held on a $10,000, or $1,000 cash surety bond.

Police responded Feb. 12 to the Highland Target, 10451 Indianapolis Blvd.

The woman told police she was wrapping up trying on some clothes when she noticed someone was holding a cell phone with its camera facing up under her door.

She confronted the man, took his phone, but didn’t find any pictures of her on the camera roll. He wore a “neon yellow” construction safety shirt and camo pants. She gave the phone back, but later realized he could have been using an app, or live streamed her.

The affidavit does not cite proof that investigators found.

The man fled the fitting room, got into a blue Nissan car and escaped. Police tracked him through his license plate.

The woman identified him in a lineup. Her sister could not, saying the woman interacted with him more directly.

Detectives suspected Fernandez may have also tried to hold a cell phone under a fitting room door at the Hobart Target in October 2023, then fled in a similar vehicle. He does not appear to be charged in that incident.

Investigators noted a grand jury declined to recommend charges in Bay City, Texas in July 2014 after Fernandez was arrested for “invasive visual recording,” according to the affidavit.

