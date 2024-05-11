Chicago man charged in fatal DUI crash

A Chicago man is facing two felony charges after causing a DUI crash that killed his passenger Thursday, police said.

Jaime Torres Jr., 20, of Chicago Lawn, was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony county of aggravated DUI/accident/death and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was issued two citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failing to reduce speed, according to police.

Torres had been driving on the 3100 block of North Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. He then struck a curb and veered into a light pole, police said.

The 25-year-old passenger of the car, identified as Jorge A. Castillo of DesPlaines, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Torres was also hospitalized and arrested several hours later, according to police.

Torres’ detention hearing was slated for Saturday.