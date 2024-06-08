Chicago man charged with attempted murder after highway shooting

A Chicago man faces charges after firing at an SUV and wounding a 13-year-old boy in the foot on Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Darrell Graham, 35, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of battery and two counts of criminal recklessness.

He has not been apprehended and is ordered held on a $100,000, or $10,000 cash surety bond.

Indiana State Police responded at 3:32 p.m. on June 3 to Edison Elementary School, 7025 Madison Ave., in Hammond.

The boy’s mother pulled off in a white Toyota SUV into the school parking lot to wait for the cops. The shooting happened near the .5-mile marker on I-80/94 East. Two bullet holes were on the passenger side.

When they hit traffic, a black Nissan Pathfinder cut them off, then tried to pass them on the shoulder, she said.

She tried to block him from passing on the shoulder but moved back when he fired a couple of shots before she realized her son was shot. She got off on Calumet Avenue, called 911 and pulled into a Speedway gas station.

The man appeared to follow them to the gas station and appeared to get out of the vehicle. She snapped a picture. She was afraid he was going back in the SUV to get a gun and she took off as he chased her, the affidavit states.

The woman lost his SUV before she pulled into the school’s parking lot and a nurse came out to help, charges state.

