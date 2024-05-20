Chicago man charged with attempted armed robbery in Skokie, per police

Three police departments worked to identify a man who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store at Oakton Street and Crawford Avenue just after midnight on May 14, per a news release from Skokie police.

They arrested Saul Esquivel, 18, of the 7400 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago, later that day, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charging him with one felony count of attempted armed robbery, a Class X Felony, per court records.

Initially, Skokie police responded to the armed robbery. Esquivel entered a convenience store in the 7900 block of Crawford Avenue, Skokie, at approximately 12:35 a.m., displayed a firearm to the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register, per the news release. Esquivel did not obtain any cash and fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, and the clerk said there was no physical altercation or injuries, per police.

Police worked in the area of Estes Avenue and Lavergne Avenue with a call of a stolen vehicle in which the driver fled on foot, the news release said. The vehicle had been reportedly stolen from Lincolnwood. Skokie, Lincolnwood and Glencoe police worked together to arrest Esquivel.

The Cook County State’s Attorney approved one felony count attempted armed robbery, a Class X Felony, against Esquivel for the robbery case. At his pretrial on Friday morning, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Calabrese approved the Cook County State’s Attorney’s petition to keep Esquivel in custody, per court records.

The incident is under investigation by the Lincolnwood Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.