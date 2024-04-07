Chicago man arrested in Wisconsin, charged with murder of pregnant woman found in Chatham alley in February

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested in Wisconsin on Friday and charged with the murder of a pregnant woman who was found in a Chatham alley this winter.

According to Chicago police, Dontrell Anderson, 26, is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Itzel Camarena, who was pregnant when she was found shot to death in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue in February.

Police say Anderson was arrested by members of CPD and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in Manitowoc, which is along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Wisconsin, about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Anderson, whose residence is listed by police on the South Side, was extradited to Chicago. He’s charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of concealing a homicidal death, according to police.

He’s due back in court later this week.

