Chicago man arrested in connection with sexual abuse case at Geneva facility

GENEVA, Ill. - A 22-year-old Chicago man is in custody on multiple charges in connection with a sexual abuse case at a facility for people with disabilities in Geneva.

Isaiah Fields is charged with the following, according to the Kane County State's Attorney:

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Class X Felony, (3 counts)

Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Class 3 Felony

Fields is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on Aug. 1, 2023 - Sept. 5, 2023. He reportedly knew the victim had "a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give consent," the state's attorney's office said.

The victim was housed at the Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva and was found to be pregnant.

She gave birth at Delnor Hospital in Geneva and has since returned to her home at Marklund.

Three male staff members at the facility were placed on leave after the sexual abuse allegations surfaced.

The Kane's County Sheriff's Office tested multiple DNA swabs from the male employees. After Field's DNA test came back positive, he was taken into custody, officials said.

He was arrested Friday, May 10, and is currently being held in the Kane County Jail while his case is still pending.

