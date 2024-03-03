Chicago man accused in road rage shooting along I-57

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused in a road rage-related shooting along I-57 that left a person injured on Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, 25-year-old Mikyael Harris has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police say the charge stems from a shooting that allegedly unfolded in the southbound lanes along I-57 at Halsted Street, just before 3:30 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was hit once by gunfire and the victim suffered a graze wound to the head.

After the shooting, officers say the victim told police that they got into a road rage incident with the suspect before the shooting broke out.

Following an investigation, officers were able to determine a suspect in the shooting.

Harris was later taken into custody just before midnight on Wednesday after ISP SAVE troopers identified the suspect’s vehicle at the GoLo Gas Station in Chicago.

Officers say Harris will be held at the Riverdale Police Department until his initial

hearing.

