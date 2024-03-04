Chicago man accused in deadly Brighton Park stabbing facing felony charge

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing another man on the Southwest Side is now facing a felony charge.

Officers say 43-year-old Hugo Reza-Valdespino, a Brighton Park resident, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The charge stems from an alleged stabbing that unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 4200 block of South California Avenue, in Brighton Park.

Officers say Reza-Valdespino allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old man in the area. The victim later died from his injuries.

Reza-Valdespinoe was quickly located and taken into custody less than an hour later in the same area where the stabbing occurred.

Police say Reza-Valdespinoe appeared in court on Sunday for a detention hearing.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed and it is currently unclear what led up to the stabbing.

