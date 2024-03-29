Chicago holds Good Friday traditions ahead of Easter
Christians in Chicago and around the world are observing Good Friday. Many took part Friday in the living stations of the cross tradition in Little Village.
Christians in Chicago and around the world are observing Good Friday. Many took part Friday in the living stations of the cross tradition in Little Village.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
The luxurious, long-lasting scent from Jo Malone candle 'smells divine,' fans say.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
The ingenious gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard-pressed to find a better travel partner.
An oddball new app called Palmsy lets you post to a social media network full of adoring followers who only exist in your imagination.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
The best time to sell a house depends on both the current housing market and your personal timeline. Find out if it is a good time to sell your house.
Nearly 31,000 five-star reviewers are raving about this face oil that smooths and brightens skin.
'Incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!' wrote one of over 71,000 impressed shoppers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
A 2012 Fiat 500 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.
At the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Polestar revealed that it's next car will feature a starting price of $56,300. That said, one thing you won't get for that money is a rear window.
Switch out your pillows for this hotel-quality pair and see why over 161,000 people on Amazon left five-star ratings.
It's rare that I come across a pitch deck that ticks almost all the boxes. It's so good, in fact, that I fed Plantee's deck into an AI tool I built, and it determined there was a 97.7% chance that Plantee would raise money. This tool generally determines that only about 7.5% of all pitch decks are up to scratch, so Plantee's is positively off the charts.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.