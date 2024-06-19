Chicago Heat: When will the 90° streak end?

No record high temps on Tuesday—but the day did have a record warm low..

The 78 degree low temp ties 3 other years for the warmest low temperature ever recorded this early in the season.

The other 78 degree lows to occur this early in the season

78 degrees June 7, 1933

78 degrees June 15, 1994

78 degrees June 17, 2018

We continue to rack up the number of 90° days for 2024

COULD THE STREAK OF 90S END THURSDAY?

Thursday afternoon temperature snapshot

It’s possible as a northeast lake breeze 5-14 mph will bring far more comfortable temperatures to areas close to Lake Michigan, while far inland temperatures should reach the low 90s.

Heat resurges Friday and Saturday with temperatures surging back into the 90s

How much above normal Friday?

How much above normal Saturday?

Heat Wave to shift south into the southeast this weekend

