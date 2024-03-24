Chicago Cubs release reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and infielder Dominic Smith

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs released reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and infielder Dominic Smith on Sunday.

Edwards and Smith were in camp on minor league contracts.

The 32-year-old Edwards was trying to make the Cubs’ roster again after he broke into the majors with the team in 2015. He spent the last two years with Washington, going 7-6 with four saves and a 3.07 ERA in 89 appearances.

Edwards missed most of last season after he was placed on the injured list in June with right shoulder inflammation. But he looked healthy in spring training, posting a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings over seven appearances.

Smith played for Washington last season, hitting .254 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in a career-best 153 games. He batted .346 (9 for 26) in nine Cactus League games with Chicago this year.

The Cubs have 34 players — 16 pitchers, four catchers, seven infielders, six outfielders and one infielder/outfielder — left in major league camp. They visit Texas on Thursday for opening day.

