Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis suspended for eight games after fight with teammate Nikola Mirotic at practice

Jeff: It is a fact that 15 of the 19 terrorist responsible for the 911 attacks were Saudi Nationals. Our Republican controlled Congress voted on a bill allowing 911 families to sue the Saudi government for their citizens participation in the attacks. Not 1 citizen in the countries included in this band has committee a terrorist act on American soil. Can anyone please tell me why Saudi Arabia is not included in this band? Could it be because of Trumps business interests with the Saudis? This is another con job, plain and simple.