This Chicago airport expected to be among the busiest Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — Memorial Day is coming, which means hot dogs, burgers, and plane rides in what many view as the unofficial kick-off to summer.

Hooper has released traveling data, showing that Chicago airport will be among the busiest for the long holiday weekend. According to the travel services website, Chicago O’Hare International Airport projects to be the fourth busiest airport for Memorial Day weekend travel, behind Denver (third), Dallas (second), and Atlanta (first).

According to Hooper, over 20 million people are expected to take to the air beginning Thursday, May 23, through Tuesday, May 28, a 6.6% increase.

Over $800,000 people are expected to depart O’Hare during the holiday weekend.

Chicago is also among the most searched destinations for airfare, coming in at No. 5. Ahead of Chicago are Los Angeles (No. 4), Miami Beach (No. 3), Las Vegas (No. 2), and New York (No. 1).

Take a look at the complete list and latest travel tips at Hooper.com.

