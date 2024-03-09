Cheyenne man charged with killing girlfriend, who had Alzheimer's

Mar. 8—CHEYENNE — A 68-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation into the death of his girlfriend, who Laramie County Sheriff's deputies say was dealing with Alzheimer's disease.

Police found the woman, Charrie Watkins, dead in their home Nov. 8, after the man charged with killing her, Robert E. Green, called 911 to report her death. Green is charged with second-degree murder and strangulation of a household member

A probable cause affidavit written by Laramie County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Detective Ryan Martinez started with the response to Green's call that day. Martinez said that, at approximately 10 a.m., a patrol sergeant was dispatched to that location and "observed Green as intoxicated."

He allegedly told the sergeant, "I know you come here all the time for my (expletive), but this is not good."

Green led the deputy to a bedroom in the home, where Watkins was lying dead. The responding deputy told Green the coroner and law enforcement would investigate Watkins' death, which he protested.

"Green told (the sergeant), without being questioned, 'I didn't do nothing to her,' 'I didn't kill her' and 'I didn't choke her,'" the affidavit read.

When a detective later arrived, the affidavit notes, Green was sitting on the couch "asleep and snoring." At the time, the detective noted that Watkins' body did not have "any signs of apparent trauma."

A deputy coroner with Laramie County estimated that Watkins died between midnight and 2 a.m. the night before. The coroner and detective awoke Green, who told them he didn't have "much" alcohol to drink that day, according to the affidavit.

Watkins' autopsy was completed by a doctor in Larimer County, Colorado and a report was given to LCSO in late January. The doctor "discovered a deep tissue contusion on Watkins' neck muscles," along with other injuries.

The doctor's opinion, per the report, was that Watkins "most likely died of manual strangulation," suggesting a homicide.

Deputies reviewed the initial phone call again, where they heard Green tell dispatchers that he tried to open Watkins' mouth, but later said he didn't touch Watkins when instructed not to touch the body.

Detectives contacted Watkins' daughter in February, who told them that Green was a beneficiary on a certificate of deposit in Watkins' name in the amount of $32,000. She also suggested that Green had access to other funds belonging to Watkins.

Martinez obtained a search warrant for accounts at Riverstone Bank on Monday, which corroborated this account and showed several transfers of funds into his personal accounts. It also showed that Green was, in fact, a beneficiary of a certificate of deposit.

Martinez noted in the report that Green "did not have any back accounts with Riverstone Bank prior to (Jan. 30, 2024).

Martinez interviewed Green on Tuesday, where he said he'd been in a relationship with Watkins for nearly 20 years. He also said they planned to get married. He maintained his innocence to Martinez, the report notes, calling the autopsy inaccurate.

While the affidavit did not go into specifics about when and how Green was arrested, it ended with a statement from Green about his relationship with Watkins for the past few years.

"Green said that Watkins did not have a steady job for some time while they were together," the final note of the affidavit read. "He had been working for a lot of ranches and got paid under the table. Green would then give Watkins the money and she would put it in the bank. Watkins had then gotten Alzheimer's and dementia and Green spent the last three-and-a-half years taking care of her."

A date for his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court was not available Friday afternoon.

