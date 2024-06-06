Cheyenne Fire Rescue requests money to build future station

Jun. 5—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is seeking $836,325 from the City Council to buy approximately 2.74 acres of empty land at the northeast corner of Powderhouse Road and East Carlson for the future construction of a new fire station.

John Kopper, the city's fire chief, presented the request at a council Finance Committee meeting Monday afternoon. The sale agreement between the city of Cheyenne and Section 20 LLC was on third reading, which means it needs one more vote of the full City Council, which likely will happen next week.

The land is for the future relocation of the current fire company at Western Hills Boulevard and Moccasin Avenue, across from McCormick Junior High School.

Kopper said officials evaluated historical response data, GIS data, road miles and distance to other fire stations. Their findings showed the potential new location would help decrease response times within the zone and increase the overlap capability within other fire stations.

"As the city grows and development happens, what happens is that the city gets farther and farther out," Kopper said. "So, the fire station was built in the 1980s, which was well over 40 years ago. So you can imagine all the development and how the city has expanded and grown ... response times have gotten longer, and we've gotten farther and farther away from other fire stations."

Mayor Patrick Collins said the city recently built three new fire stations, and within that process, they learned where future fire stations would need to be located so the building would sit in the perfect response radius. Collins said the goal is to be able to reach people in the direct target area within four minutes.

"Let's say there's a house fire," Collins said. "We require 16 firefighters on a house fire, but we only have three to four firefighters in a station. Other fire stations would have to come and support that, so we want to make sure we put them in the perfect positions to not only do the four-minute response for everybody in their target area, but also be able to support the other fire stations."

The challenge with that, though, is those areas often get bought and built upon before Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) can get to them, so it becomes increasingly difficult to find open land. Kopper said CFR requires a minimum of two acres to build a fire station, which is hard to find within city limits. So, he wanted to make sure the land is bought ahead of time and a plan is made so there is no struggle with land acquisition later on.

"What we've done is looked at the future and said, 'Where are our future fire stations? Where are they going to be?'," Collins said. "Then, we're trying to buy that land now so that in the future, when we go to build the fire stations, we already own that land, and we're in possession of it so we can make that happen."

Last year, the city bought 2.5 acres of land on College Drive, west of South Greeley Highway, because with the Sweetgrass development, Project Cosmo and other things the city is building in south Cheyenne, Collins said they knew the city would need a station in that area. And now, they're doing the same thing with the requested 2.74 acres of land.

Six Company is too far north and too far west, Collins said, and only serves about two-thirds of what it could serve by moving east.

"(The 2.74-acre location) covers a lot more ground," Collins said, "so we get more bang for our buck. So we're buying a piece of property just north of where Coyote Ridge school will be located with the idea being that sometime in the future, when the governing body can afford it, we'll be able to build the station, and we'll already own the property, which will make that process so much easier."

Whether the $836,325 request is approved is up to the members of the Cheyenne City Council. It passed unanimously through the Finance Committee, so Collins said his gut feeling is that it will be passed unanimously through the full council at next Monday's meeting.

"They were all part of our search for land with the three fire stations we currently have," Collins said. "So, I think they'd recognize the challenges of this. We have about $1.5 million in a special fund that we created specifically for public safety so we can take advantage of these opportunities."

If the governing body approves the request, the next steps would be to buy the land and hold it until the time comes to build the station.

Kopper said there is a sixth-penny sales tax ballot coming up in November 2025. Around March, the City Council will sit down with directors and ask what their projects are going forward. The council will then prioritize the projects based on what they feel are the top needs for the community.

If the fire stations are able to get on the sixth-penny ballot and are approved, construction for both stations could potentially start in 2026 or 2027.

Alyssa Crutcher is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's summer intern. She can be reached by email at acrutcher@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on X at @alyssasadie03.