Cheyenne Day of Giving's timing is perfect for many groups

Apr. 26—CHEYENNE — Some of the local nonprofits that benefit from the annual Cheyenne Day of Giving say the May event couldn't come at a better time.

"We really need to, kind of, beef up for the summer for when kids come home and then that increases costs of groceries for families here in our community, so we see an increase in visits to the food pantry during those summer months," said Kristen-Erin Balderaz, director of Needs Inc.

Day of Giving is an annual event that brings the community together to collect donations that are distributed to nonprofits across the area. The event is two-fold, including in-person events on the second weekend of May each year and year-round support for the participating nonprofits.

The 19th annual event will be on Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day, community members are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food, personal care items, leftover medications, clothes, furniture, electronics, etc. to the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park.

The day before, May 9, is the youth event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is run entirely by youth and collects donations as part of the Cheyenne Day of Giving.

"We pride ourselves on just letting them pretty much do their thing," said Kristal Wood, Cheyenne Day of Giving board president.

Needs Inc. is a local nonprofit that helps residents meet essential needs like food, clothing and health. Cheyenne Day of Giving supports Needs both with donations every May, but also with quarterly donations throughout the year.

"Day of Giving is incredible because they are able to give us a regular quarterly supply throughout the year for things that we need," Balderaz said.

Cheyenne Day of Giving does not give money directly to nonprofits, however. With the monetary donations received, program organizers set up a quarterly budget for each agency, with which they purchase items the nonprofit may need throughout the year.

Needs also receives hygiene products and clothing donations from Cheyenne Day of Giving, which they offer to the community free of charge.

"As a single mother of three children, a full-time student in college and a full-time worker, I know all about struggling and having to go through these times and to also try to keep a smile on my face for my kids to see and look up to," said one of the Needs clients. "Through the last couple of years, I have had many obstacles to overcome and one of them being needing some extra support to fill my children's bellies, and to put clothes on their backs, and to even have some feminine products to get by until I could get some myself. I came across Needs, Inc. when I was going through hard times and really needed some extra support to get me by as I had no food and no money to get anything."

Magic City Enterprises provides support for disabled adults. Last year, Cheyenne Day of Giving gave the nonprofit a program called Board Maker, which helps nonverbal individuals communicate with others.

"It just means a lot to our individuals to get out there and be independent, and get their wants and needs across, so they don't need a chaperone or staff to be advocating for them," said Shay Ingram of Magic City. "They can advocate for themselves through this program."

Another participating organization this year is Habitat for Humanity's Fresh Start program, which helps those transitioning out of homelessness, recovering from addiction, escaping domestic violence or facing other challenges with resources to furnish a new home.

Fresh Start Program Director Daffney Sandoval said she is looking forward to partnering with Cheyenne Day of Giving for the second year in a row. Last year, they received furniture that individuals in need could pick up by receiving a voucher.

"Without a voucher from Fresh Start, I wouldn't have been able to purchase basic furniture needs for my family," said a Fresh Start voucher recipient from a young family with children coming out of homelessness. "We were able to purchase a table and chairs so we can eat meals together. My kids have dressers to put their clothes in. We have a couch to spend time together. This has made our apartment feel like a home."

Wood said she has seen the Cheyenne Day of Giving event grow substantially in her 11 years volunteering for the program. The charity event is completely volunteer-run, and all financial donations are given back to the partnering nonprofits. She said around 100 volunteers participate at the annual in-person event. Their overhead is paid for by sponsorships.

"I love being part of Cheyenne Day of Giving," Wood said. "I'm always so happy to see how our community comes together to help those in need. We always have a really good turnout at the event, which just makes me so happy and just warms my heart."

In 2024, Cheyenne Day of Giving is partnering with 16 organizations, 12 of which they will support year-round.

