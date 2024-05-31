Chevy Silverado EV RST and Equinox EV driven | Autoblog Podcast #834

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor John Beltz Snyder. Greg is fresh off first drives to the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST and Chevy Equinox EV. John and Greg took turns driving a 2024 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition, and Greg spent some time in the Lexus TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid. Porsche has a neat new hybrid system for the 2025 911, and Cadillac just officially revealed the Optiq as its entry EV for North America. From the mailbag this week, we get an update from a listener about a previous Spend My Money segment that yielded the purchase of a Dodge Challenger.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.