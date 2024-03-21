Chevron to pay $13M after Desert Sun, ProPublica report, but massive oil spill still flows

Chevron has agreed to pay a record-setting $13 million to two California agencies in the wake of investigations by The Desert Sun and ProPublica of dozens of oil spills, and of lax enforcement by the state's oil and gas division. But the announcement late Wednesday masks ongoing issues.

At least one of Chevron's spills is still running 21 years after it began in a Kern County oilfield, although a state spokesman said it has been reduced by 98% "from its peak." The amount spilled from the site, dubbed GS-5, is larger than the Exxon Valdez disaster.

Chevron earned at least $11.6 million off GS-5 in just three years, The Desert Sun and ProPublica found, by trucking out raw, sticky crude from the gushing, burbling site, known as a "surface expression," to be refined and sold. In fact, rather than stopping potentially deadly surface expressions, oil companies have routinely "contained" them with netting or pieces of metal, and used more than 100 of them as unpermitted oil production sites in Kern and Santa Barbara counties.

Wednesday's announcement stopped short of saying GS-5 and other ongoing spills must be stopped, as required under state law, instead saying the settlement "creates a framework for managing the spills with State oversight," and "Chevron agrees to continue monitoring the site with Department of Conservation oversight." No specific sites were named.

A river of oil spills across the Cymric field near McKittrick, California, in June 2019.

The new fines, while unprecedented for both the Department of Conservation and Department of Fish and Wildlife, are a drop in the bucket for the multinational, which reported $2.3 earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Spills in Chevron's Cymric oil field have also gushed more than 6 million gallons of wastewater and crude as of last June, but Wednesday's announcement covers only 2 million gallons spilled from unidentified Kern County Chevron operations. State officials didn't respond immediately to questions about why the spill that has run since 2003 can't be fully stopped.

A spokesman for the fish and wildlife department said in an email that the fines cover various Kern County spills, including the first phase of the Cymric incident that the agency's oil spill response teams responded to from June 2019 through April 2020, totaling 1.2 million gallons, about 70% wastewater and 30% oil. The Cymric spill is a huge surface expression that Gov. Gavin Newsom toured in 2019, where a river of thick crude flowed down a natural watershed. Chevron for several years denied it posed a risk to health and the environment, and fought a $1.6 million fine imposed by state regulators.

Chevron and environmental watchdog respond to the news

"The settlements demonstrate our continuing commitment to take action to address issues and prevent similar incidents in the future," Chevron North America spokesman Sean Comey said by email. "Throughout our operations we work collaboratively with government agencies to protect people and the environment and maintain safe and reliable operations."

He added, "We always strive to meet or exceed our environmental obligations. When we do not achieve that goal, we take responsibility and appropriate action. We are pleased to put this matter behind us in a way that benefits our community so we can continue to focus on providing the affordable, reliable, and ever cleaner energy California needs."

While not directly answering questions about continued spillage and amounts refined from them, Comey said, "Chevron continues to execute a mitigation plan reviewed and approved by CalGEM. We are currently working diligently and in good faith to understand the cause of the fluid-to-surface events, to reduce energy in the reservoir, and to conduct related mitigation efforts without causing additional fluid-to-surface events."

The California agencies' announcement received qualified praise from an environmental attorney who monitors the state laws and policies on oil and gas production and spills.

Vacuum trucks have sucked thousands of gallons of oil and wastewater a day out of Chevron's GS-5 spill, near McKittrick, California, to be refined and sold. GS-5 has been an active spill site since since 2003, releasing more oil than the Exxon Valdez disaster. Photo taken Sept. 10, 2020 by Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun

“It’s great to see one of the state’s most prolific polluters fined for its destruction to the environment,” Hollin Kretzmann, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute said. “But it’s outrageous that Chevron earned more than $11 million off selling the oil collected from one surface spill - almost equal to the amount of this historic fine. "

He added, "The Desert Sun/ProPublica investigation that turned up that information was vital, and we need more of that type of scrutiny of oil producers from the state. To protect Californians from oil industry pollution, oil regulators need to step up oversight to minimize the damage this deadly industry does on its way out the door.”

A California Department of Conservation spokesman confirmed the fines resulted from the news organizations' joint probe. Staff at that agency's Geologic Energy Management division and the Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response also conducted comprehensive investigations, after raising internal red flags for years.

The fines come four years after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1057, giving CalGEM and other agencies increased enforcement powers to oil companies accountable, and increasing bond requirements for wells.

$5.6 million will plug old, risky oil wells

In the announcement late Wednesday, the conservation department announced a settlement agreement totaling $5.6 million for Chevron oil spills in Kern County in 2019, but did not spell out which spills it covered. The company, which has already paid for cleanup costs, will pay those fines to CalGEM, and it is the largest penalty assessed in the department's history, the news release said. The money will be used to plug old, dangerous wells abandoned by other owners without proper clean-up.

“This agreement is a significant demonstration of California’s commitment to transition away from fossil fuels while holding oil companies accountable when they don’t comply with the state’s regulations and environmental protections,” said Department of Conservation Director David Shabazian. “Every penny collected here will go toward plugging old, orphan wells in order to protect the environment and people of California.”

California's oil wells could cost $9 billion to plug, according to a 2020 report, and companies have set aside only a fraction of those costs, though the state and federal governments are gradually stepping up funding and requirements.

Wednesday's release said conservation staff previously identified 378 wells across six counties to begin work under the state’s well abandonment program, which permanently seals orphan wells and remediates sites. Work in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties began late last year — with much of the work made possible by the Governor and Legislature including a historic $125 million in state and federal funding to address old, aging oil infrastructure.

"In addition, California is eligible for an additional $140 million in federal funding to plug more wells and will pursue those opportunities in the coming year. The Department of Conservation is also working to claw back funding from oil companies that sold off idle, orphan, deserted, or unplugged wells," the release said.

Spills killed or injured scores of animals

Separately, the fish and wildlife department announced a related settlement agreement totaling $7.5 million for Chevron spills in Kern County, also described as "the largest administrative fine in department history."

“California remains committed to protecting the state’s diverse and irreplaceable natural resources, so they can be enjoyed by current and future generations,” said Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton H. Bonham. “This settlement is a testament to our firm stance that we will hold businesses strictly liable for oil spills that enter our waterways and pollute our environment.”

A dead and oiled Western harvest mouse found by the GS-5 surface expression near McKittrick, California.

The wildlife agency's Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) is responsible for leading prevention and response efforts for oil spills in "surface waters of the state," which includes inland watersheds, and has more aggressively probed such spills in recent years, after gaining additional authority. OSPR staff documented over 70 oil spills between 2018 and 2023 in Kern County attributable to Chevron.

"Following an investigation, OSPR found that these spills accounted for more than 1.48 million gallons (35,333 barrels) of produced water and more than 446,600 gallons (10,633 barrels) of oil spilled. These spills killed or injured at least 63 animals and impacted at least six acres of salt brush and grassland habitat, including 22,721 linear feet of streambed." the release said.

The Desert Sun and ProPublica obtained documents about an ongoing spill on fields owned by Aera and another company, deluged by heavy rains that shoved oil and waste 10 miles down Sandy Creek in 2010, through the entire town of Taft. Bruce Joab, a California Fish and Wildlife senior scientist who assesses the environmental damage wreaked by oil spills, told the outlets in 2020 that “It was hard to distinguish where the creek began and the oil operation began.”

He recalled field warden colleagues who’d seen many surface expressions warned him to watch his step.

“There were places where the earth had literally cracked open and oil was spilling out,” he recalled.

The aftermath of flash floods in Sandy Creek, where Aera had installed a metal culvert to divert rainwater from its natural path.

The wildlife agency agreement with Chevron places $6.8 million in the department’s Environmental Enhancement Fund, which provides grants for projects that acquire habitat or improve habitat quality and ecosystem function. Another $500,000 will go to the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, to maintain oiled wildlife care facilities in Kern County and support regional oiled wildlife response. Another $200,000 will be available to respond to future spills.

Officials pledged tighter enforcement of oil company violations will continue, including potential criminal enforcement under AB 631. In 2020, a CalGEM spokesman told The Desert Sun/ProPublica it had issued $191,669 in civil penalties and collected zero. The then head of CalGEM pledged more public transparency, including of enforcement information. As of Thursday, 13 orders to pay civil penalties have ben issued by the state's current oil and gas supervisor this year, but it was impossible to determine online if they have been paid.

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She is a past ProPublica Local Reporting fellow. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Chevron to pay $13M after investigation, but massive oil spill still flows