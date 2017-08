HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Friday it does not expect Hurricane Harvey to affect its U.S. Gulf of Mexico production.

The company, which pumped on average about 128,000 barrels of oil per day from the Gulf last year, has not evacuated any staff, spokesman Morgan Crinklaw said.

Most of Chevron's Gulf offshore operations are east of Harvey and are not being inundated with major wind or waves.

