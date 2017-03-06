Chevrolet Colorado vs. Toyota Tacoma: Which Should You Buy?

View photos

Compared with full-sized models, buyers looking for a midsized pickup truck workhorse have far fewer choices. The Nissan Frontier is hopelessly out of date; the next Ford Ranger is on the distant horizon; and Ram/Dodge dropped the Dakota years ago without creating a replacement.

That leaves the Toyota Tacoma and GM twins Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon as the burliest, toughest contenders. (The more refined, lighter-duty Honda Ridgeline is a great everyday truck for routines that favor commuting over dirty jobs.)

The challenge here is how to pick between the Tacoma and Colorado/Canyon. Based on our extensive tests, there are some key factors that distinguish these strikingly similar trucks.

The Tacoma, long a darling of off-road adventurers, has a hard-earned reputation for toughness and longevity—despite some years where frame corrosion was a major concern. That reputation may account for even used models being quite expensive. But what you have to give up for this perceived indestructible design is an unrefined ride, a noisy and uncomfortable cabin, and limited available safety gear.

Our most recently tested Colorado, on the other hand, delivers a much more comfortable ride and more agile handling compared with the Toyota. And properly equipped, the Colorado can haul and tow impressive loads. But it can get pricey if you don’t restrain yourself when it comes to choosing options. (All of the Colorado’s test results also apply to the GMC Canyon.)

Which one is best? Here’s a look at the details:

Read the complete Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma road tests before deciding. And take our Colorado vs. Tacoma poll at the end of this article.

Toyota Tacoma

There are few vehicles that scamper up the tough “rock hill” off-road course at Consumer Reports' test track better than the Tacoma. Four-wheel-drive models have ample ground clearance and axle articulation, and it’s easy to modulate the throttle with measured inputs for delicate control. Low range allows it to descend slopes with little need to apply the brakes.



Versions with the TRD Off-Road 4x4 trim feature selectable terrain settings, crawl control for low-speed conditions, and a locking rear differential to provide traction in the toughest trail situations. The TRD Pro model includes even heavier-duty shock absorbers to manage rough terrain, increased ground clearance to avoid scraping on rocks, and a special exhaust system.

For many landscapers and contractors, the Tacoma is the perfect truck. This beast of burden has a tough-as-nails chassis and a durable composite­ plastic bed. The key commercial limitation is that the bed is small and shallow, but for those towing a small trailer, this may not be a concern.

Depending on the body and powertrain, the Tacoma is rated to tow 6,400 pounds—that's a 23-foot Airstream trailer, folks.

And though the price nears that of discounted full-sized trucks, the compact Tacoma tenaciously holds its value.

But that’s pretty much where the good news ends.

The 278-hp, 3.5-liter V6 never feels quick from a standing start or when passing—despite a robust 8.2-second 0-to-60 mph time. Fuel economy with the not-so-smooth six-speed automatic transmission is 19 mpg overall on regular gas, which is quite good for a truck. If so inclined, you can still get a manual transmission. A 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine is available on lower-trim versions.