Chevrolet Announces Monthly Service For Unlimited 4G LTE Data

Chevrolets OnStar has developed from a gimmicky service to a thorough utility for owners. GM recently announced a service allowing owners to pay $20 a month for unlimited 4G LTE data through AT&T, putting convenience in the palm of your hand (Im sorry).

Were pleased to deliver this special unlimited data plan to Chevy owners, said Chris Penrose, president, IoT Solutions, AT&T. Accessing the internet through AT&Ts 4G LTE Wi-Fi, passengers now can access all of their content and enjoy endless entertainment on the go.

Last year, Chevrolet owners used up a whole lotof data. 4 million gigabytes, in fact. Reports say thats a growth of 200 percent from the year prior, showing just how popular the service is for customers.

We have contractors bidding jobs in their Silverados, families streaming movies in their Suburbans and Malibus and everyone tapping into the cloud for music, said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet, in a release. With the most affordable unlimited 4G LTE data plan in the auto industry, the widest availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new connected services like OnStar AtYourService, our momentum can only grow.

The unlimited data plan is available now for Chevrolet customers. We anticipate the rest of GMs brands will follow suit, allowing extra accessibility to the likes of Cadillac and Buick.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com