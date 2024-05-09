Chestnut Ridge zoning law challenge for houses of worship rejected by U.S. appeals panel

CHESTNUT RIDGE — A federal appeals court has rejected a citizenry challenge to void the village's zoning law that allows neighborhood houses of worship.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that those seeking to void the 2019 law lacked "constitutional standing" to challenge the zoning. The three-judge panel's 21-page decision found the challengers failed to show how the law allowing houses of worship directly harmed them.

The panel ruled the advocacy group, Citizens United To Protect Our Neighborhoods, known as CUPON, lacked "associational or organizational standing" to challenge the law.

Local residents attend a public meeting where the Chestnut Ridge Board of Trustees will vote on Places of Worship (POW) law at Chestnut Ridge Middle School Feb. 21, 2019.

The decision allows the 2019 zoning law to stand, as the village accepts land-use proposals for houses of worship across the southern Ramapo village. CUPON's second legal action against the adoption of the zoning law concerns the village violating state environmental law. The court cases are pending in the New York Appellate Division.

What is the federal case on zoning in Chestnut Ridge about?

The village zoning law reached the federal appeals court when CUPON and three residents — CUPON leader Hilda Kogut, Robert Asselbergs, and Carole Goodman — appealed U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman's dismissal of their legal action challenging the three-tiered zoning law in October 2022.

In their federal legal action, CUPON and the three residents claimed the five-member Board of Trustees violated the constitutional rights of secular residents by using land-use regulations to provide exclusively for the religious needs of Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish residents. The legal action argued the village violated the First Amendment's equal protection clause concerning religion and the 14th Amendment's due process clause.

CUPON's action attempted to counter the village's claim that the house of worship law was needed to meet the constitutional freedom of religion requirements and the federal Religious Land Use and Institutional Persons Act, known as RLUIPA.

Roman ruled that any financial or social injuries would be speculative from allowing houses of worship in residential neighborhoods.

Roman found that none of the three people and CUPON had constitutional standing to pursue the claim. The three individuals lacked municipal-taxpayer, direct-harm, or denial-of-benefits standing and CUPON lacked associational or organizational standing.

What the Second Circuit panel said about the plaintiffs' case

"Because we agree that neither the Individual plaintiffs nor CUPON had any form of standing, we AFFIRM the district court’s judgment," the Second Circuit panel wrote in a 21-page decision released this month.

"In sum, even if it could be argued that the challenged law improperly promotes religion, Plaintiffs point to no cognizable harm that is actual or imminent," the Second Circuit panel ruled. "They claim that they will be directly exposed to newly authorized religious structures without asserting that they have even seen one of those structures or when and where they might ever do so in the future.

"And while they contend that the law denies them the same opportunity as religious groups to host large gatherings, they do not assert that they have any particular interest in holding such events," the panel's decision states. "Ultimately, even if Plaintiffs have a sincere objection to the challenged law, our Article III standing doctrine requires them to first establish a real stake in their challenge before bringing it in federal court."

Chestnut Ridge officials will not comment on the federal court decision until the state court cases challenging the zoning law are resolved, said attorney Donald Feerick of Feerick Nugent MacCartney in South Nyack.

"Summary judgment motions are pending," Feerick said of the state cases. "The Village Board will comment when the state court cases are finished. We are not there yet."

CUPON's state court challenge to law pending on appeal

CUPON's second legal action is back before the New York State Appellate Division. The legal action claims the village violated environmental laws in approving the zoning on appeal by the village.

A four-judge panel ruled in March 2023 that village residents had the legal right to challenge the zoning law as property owners who could potentially be harmed by the establishment of houses of worship in their neighborhood.

The panel overruled aspects of Supreme Court Justice Paul Marx's finding that the zoning law didn't harm residents so they couldn't move to block the law.

The appellate justices found the residents had standing as property owners and the village failed to follow the mandates of the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act. SEQRA requires a municipality to consider the impact on the neighborhood, such as traffic, air, and water issues, and other quality-of-life concerns.

The Appellate Division also ruled the Board of Trustees failed to conduct an extensive and precise environmental review on the impact of houses of worship on the neighborhood.

The cases have languished in the courts for several years since the Board of Trustees adopted the three-tiered house of worship law in February 2019. There have been several decisions and appeals by both sides.

Chestnut Ridge Mayor Rosario Sam Presti listens to opponents make one final plea to protest over Places of Worship (POW) law before the Chestnut Ridge Board of Trustees make a decision during board meeting Chestnut Ridge Middle School Feb. 21, 2019.

CUPON and other residents are concerned the law provides carte blanche for congregations to establish houses of worship in any neighborhood. Chestnut Ridge, as well as other Ramapo villages, has seen a large influx of Orthodox and Hasidic Jews buying homes in those communities.

To accommodate the growing populations, the Chestnut Ridge Board of Trustees adopted a three-tiered system in January 2019 that includes:

Residential houses of worship where a religious leader would live and could hold services for up to 49 people based on the local zoning code. The house would have to meet fire codes and get planning approvals.

Neighborhood houses of worship without living areas would require more parking and buffers, and planning board and zoning board variances. The allowable attendance would depend on the size of the house but could top 100 people.

Community worship houses on five acres need special permits, and planning and zoning approvals.

Mayor Rosario "Sam" Presti has said the board adopted the law to meet constitutional mandates. The board worked on the law with the Orthodox Jewish Coalition, which sued the village in January 2019.

"As the practice of one’s religion is a constitutional right, the village recognized that its laws needed to continue to reflect the preservation of that right and to assure legal compliance in that regard," Presti said.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Chestnut Ridge NY houses of worship zoning challenge rejected by court