Chesterton woman dies after May 13 car wreck

A Chesterton woman died at a Chicago area hospital over the weekend after a car wreck earlier this month.

Linda Lytle, 79, was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The accident, according to a report from the Chesterton Police Department, occurred at 10:54 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at the intersection of US 20 and East County Road 1400 North when Lytle’s passenger car collided with a pickup truck driven by a Wanatah man, 39.

Police said Lytle suffered incapacitating injuries and had to be extricated from her car, according to the report. She was transported to Northwest Health-Porter before being transferred to Christ Advocate.

Neither the other driver nor his passenger were injured, according to police.