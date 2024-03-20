Chesterton man in custody after shots fired

Chesterton Police said one man is in custody after shots were fired Tuesday evening.

Around 6:04 p.m. on March 19, Chesterton Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Jeffrey Street for a shots fired complaint, according to a release.

Shortly after the arrival of patrol officers, a male suspect was identified and detained. Police said nobody was injured.

Detectives were summoned to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of Jeffrey Street. Detectives recovered evidence consistent with the allegation of shots being fired.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Chesterton resident has been arrested and preliminarily charged with intimidation, Level 5 Felony.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no additional information will be released pending formal charges.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident or neighbors in the area who may have video evidence on their home video surveillance system is asked to contact the Chesterton Police Department’s Investigative Division at 219-926-1136.