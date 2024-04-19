Chesterfield Police look for Enon teen who walked away from home Thursday

CHESTERFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing from his Enon home Thursday evening.

Authorities say 17-year-old Conner Fukushima has an intellectual disability.

Fukushima

According to a police email, Fukushima walked away from his residence in the 1500 block of Mangrove Bay Terrace at around 6 p.m. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 88 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black cargo shorts.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660; or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Teen missing from Enon residence