Chesterfield Police investigate juvenile’s drowning in Swift Creek

CHESTERFIELD — Police are investigating the drowning death of a juvenile Sunday afternoon.

According to a Chesterfield Police email, the young male went under the waters of Swift Creek in the 2000 block of Swift Bluff Drive just north of Colonial Heights around 3:50 p.m. Sunday and never resurfaced. Fire and EMS crews pulled him from the water about three hours later, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His age and identity have not been released.

Anyone who may have information about the circumstances leading up to the youth’s disappearance is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660; or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Kid drowns Sunday in Swift Creek