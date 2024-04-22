Chesterfield Police ID teen who drowned in Swift Creek; investigation continues

CHESTERFIELD − Police have released the name of the Chester teenager who drowned Sunday afternoon in Swift Creek.

Jefferson V. Garcia, 15, of the 14100 block of Elm Street, died while swimming in the creek near Swift Bluff Drive in the Pine Forest neighborhood near Colonial Heights. According to police reports, the youth went under the water around 3:50 p.m. and never resurfaced.

The Chesterfield Fire & EMS Department responded to the scene to search for Garcia. He was found unresponsive slightly more than three hours later, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the teen's death is ongoing.

